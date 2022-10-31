MHT CET CAP Round 2 seat allotment result 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check

MHT CET 2022 Round Two Allotment Result | Photo: PTI

State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 round 2 seat allotment today (October 31) at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. The seat acceptance window will be opened between November 1 to 3 till 3 pm.

Those who get a seat offer for the first time will have to self-verify the seat allotment. They will also have to pay the seat acceptance fee. The MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment list was earlier scheduled to be released on October 28 but CET cell later issued a revised schedule.

MHT CET 2022 Round Two Allotment Result: Steps to check