MHT CET 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result to be declared TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: State Common Entrance Test Cell to announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022 round 2 seat allotment today (October 31). Once released, MHT CET 2022 Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates have to accept seats offered between November 1 and 3 (3 pm). Those who get a seat offer for the first time will have to self-verify the seat allotment. They will also have to pay the seat acceptance fee.

The candidates in the round two seat allotment have to accept the seats, they can pay the counselling fee and submit documents by November 3.

MHT CET 2022 Round Two Allotment Result: Steps to check