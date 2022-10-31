Search icon
MHT CET 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result to be declared TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org

The candidates can check the seat allotment list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org using their application number and date of birth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

File photo

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: State Common Entrance Test Cell to announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022 round 2 seat allotment today (October 31). Once released, MHT CET 2022 Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates have to accept seats offered between November 1 and 3 (3 pm). Those who get a seat offer for the first time will have to self-verify the seat allotment. They will also have to pay the seat acceptance fee.

The candidates in the round two seat allotment have to accept the seats, they can pay the counselling fee and submit documents by November 3.

MHT CET 2022 Round Two Allotment Result: Steps to check 

  • Visit the official webiste, cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Login with your required credentials- application number/ date of birth
  • MHT CET 2022 second allotment list will appear on the screen
  • Download CET 2022 second allotment list and take a printout for future reference.

 

