MHT CET 2022 Result and Answer Key: Latest updates at mahacet.org for PCB, PCM courses

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022, and Answer Key is likely to release next week. The MHT CET PCM exam is completed and currently, the MHT CET PCB exams are going on. Once release the MHT CET Result 2022 and Answer Key will be available on the official website - www.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET Result 2022 will be announced only after the provisional MHT CET Answer Key 2022 is released for both PCM and PCB courses. The exam conducting body is yet to release an official date and confirmation about the same.

The MHT CET provisional key is usually released within a week of the exam concluding. Since the MHT CET PCM exam has already ended and the PCB exam will end on August 20, 2022, the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key will be released anytime after August 20, 2022.

Once the MHT CET Answer Keys 2022 are released, candidates will be able to raise objections on the same. Based on the students' suggestions, the MHT CET 2022 Final Answer Key will be released.

It is important to note that the MHT CET Answer Key and Results might release in August 2022 itself, however, no official confirmation about it is out as yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website - www.mahacet.org, for more updates.