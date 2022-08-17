MHT CET 2022 Result and Answer Key: Latest updates at mahacet.org for PCB, PCM courses

Headlines

Ayan Mukerji drops early concept art of Brahmastra 2, hints epic battle between Amrita and Dev, fans call it 'insane'

Watch: Jawan action director Ferdi Fischer shares BTS video of how Shah Rukh Khan aced ‘jumping on moving truck’ scene

Mark Antony producer Vinod Kumar reacts to reports of Madras High Court issuing stay on release of Vishal-starrer

'If he can do better...': Former India cricketer wants Rohit Sharma to make major playing XI change vs Pakistan

Video: Indonesian President's son explores Taj Mahal amid India's G20 summit, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayan Mukerji drops early concept art of Brahmastra 2, hints epic battle between Amrita and Dev, fans call it 'insane'

Watch: Jawan action director Ferdi Fischer shares BTS video of how Shah Rukh Khan aced ‘jumping on moving truck’ scene

Mark Antony producer Vinod Kumar reacts to reports of Madras High Court issuing stay on release of Vishal-starrer

10 dog breeds likely to go extinct

Highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar

Indian films that have earned Rs 100 crore on opening day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

G20 Summit: After Bilateral Talks, PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden At Bharat Mandapam

Tragic! Over 300 Killed As Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Morocco

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi welcomes world leaders, heads of state at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

Ayan Mukerji drops early concept art of Brahmastra 2, hints epic battle between Amrita and Dev, fans call it 'insane'

Watch: Jawan action director Ferdi Fischer shares BTS video of how Shah Rukh Khan aced ‘jumping on moving truck’ scene

Sanjay Gupta says Shah Rukh Khan was 'only star' who never gave in to underworld bullying: 'He said goli maar do par...'

HomeEducation

Education

MHT CET 2022 Result and Answer Key: Latest updates at mahacet.org for PCB, PCM courses

Once release the MHT CET Result 2022 and Answer Key will be available on the official website - www.mahacet.org.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022, and Answer Key is likely to release next week. The MHT CET PCM exam is completed and currently, the MHT CET PCB exams are going on. Once release the MHT CET Result 2022 and Answer Key will be available on the official website - www.mahacet.org. 

The MHT CET Result 2022 will be announced only after the provisional MHT CET Answer Key 2022 is released for both PCM and PCB courses. The exam conducting body is yet to release an official date and confirmation about the same. 

READ | TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: TSCHE to release today at lawset.tsche.ac.in, know steps to download scores

The MHT CET provisional key is usually released within a week of the exam concluding. Since the MHT CET PCM exam has already ended and the PCB exam will end on August 20, 2022, the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key will be released anytime after August 20, 2022. 

Once the MHT CET Answer Keys 2022 are released, candidates will be able to raise objections on the same. Based on the students' suggestions, the MHT CET 2022 Final Answer Key will be released. 

READ | CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam TODAY: Exam day guidelines, dos and don'ts, check latest updates

It is important to note that the MHT CET Answer Key and Results might release in August 2022 itself, however, no official confirmation about it is out as yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website - www.mahacet.org, for more updates.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

China bans iPhone use for government officials at work, Apple's share drops

Vicky Kaushal to participate in dahi handi on Janmashtami, shares adorable photos with 'pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas'

Wordle 811 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 8

BAN vs SL Super 4 of Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Meet India's third richest I-T founder, not NR Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani; donated Rs 752 crore to IIT, IISc

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE