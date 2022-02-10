MHT CET 2022: Registrations for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test begins today at mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET 2022) has begun the registration process for MHT CET 2022. Candidates who want to take admission into first-year Engineering and Technology (B.E / B. Tech) and Pharmacy (B. Pharm / PharmaD) courses in colleges of Maharashtra can register through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The last date to apply for MHT CET 2022 is March 31, 2022. Candidates can confirm the online application status by paying the late fee from April 01, 2022 to April 07, 2022. No late fee would be applicable till March 31.

MHT CET 2022: Steps to apply

- Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

- Click on the MHT CET 2022 application link on the homepage,

- A registration page would open up, register yourself

- Enter your details and generate your login details

- MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Fill in the form and pay the application fee

- Download and take a printout for further use

Earlier, the Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant wrote on Twitter, “The online application registration process for MHT-CET-2022 entrance exam for the academic year 2022-23 will continue from 10/02/2022 to 31/03/2022. Candidates should visit http://mahacet.org website for registration of this application.”

As per some media reports, MHT CET 2022 registration details were released in a local newspaper, and no official update was available on the website.