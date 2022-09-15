MHT CET 2022 PCM, PCB Result releasing SOON at cetcell.mahacet.org

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell or CET Cell is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 Result today - September 15, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 Result for the PCM and PCB courses is all set to release on the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org.

Releasing an official notice, CET Cell said that the MHT CET results for engineering and pharmacy, agriculture aspirants would be released today. No official time was confirmed, however, going by past trends, the MHT CET 2022 Result might release by 4 pm today.

MHT CET 2022 Result Date, Time

MHT CET 2022 Result Date: September 15, 2022 (today)

MHT CET 2022 Result Time: 4:00 pm

For the unversed, the MHT CET PCM Exam was held from August 5 to August 11. Whereas, the MHT CET PCB Exam was held from August 12 to August 20. Candidates who had faced technical issues had also appeared for a re-exam on August 29, 2022.

Close to 4,14,968 candidates appeared for the MHT CET 2022 Exam this year. As for the result today, it is expected to release between 4 pm and 5 pm as no official time has been declared yet by the CET Cell.