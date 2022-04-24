MHT CET 2022: Application process deadline extended, check tentative schedule here

File photo

The application process deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 has been further extended. Candidates can apply for MHT CET 2022 through the official website of MHT CET 2022 cell, - cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET has revised the application form date and the examinations schedules including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLB three-years; MPEd and LLB five-year integrated course.

Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant on April 21 announced the postponement of the Maharashtra CET 2022 date to the first week of August 2022.

MHT CET 2022 application last date, exam schedule

MHT CET Application Form Last Date Exam Dates BA-BEd, BSc BEd Four Year Integrated Course April 26 June 6 LLb Three Years April 29 June 4-5 BEd (General and Special) with ELCT for English Medium colleges April 29 June 6-7 BEd-MEd Three Year Integrated Course April 27 June 9 MEd April 26 June 9 LLb-Five Years Integrated Course May 2 June 18-19

MHT CET 2022 exam: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2022 application link

Step 3: The registration page will appear, enter your required details

Step 4: The login details will be generated. Candidates should log in using their credentials

Step 5: Log in with the required details. The MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Fill in the form and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format

Step 7: Submit the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee