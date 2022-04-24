MHT CET 2022: Application process deadline extended, check tentative schedule here

The application process deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 has been further extended. Candidates can apply for MHT CET 2022 through the official website of MHT CET 2022 cell, - cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT CET has revised the application form date and the examinations schedules including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLB three-years; MPEd and LLB five-year integrated course.
Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant on April 21 announced the postponement of the Maharashtra CET 2022 date to the first week of August 2022.
MHT CET 2022 application last date, exam schedule
|
MHT CET
|
Application Form Last Date
|
Exam Dates
|
BA-BEd, BSc BEd Four Year Integrated Course
|
April 26
|
June 6
|
LLb Three Years
|
April 29
|
June 4-5
|
BEd (General and Special) with ELCT for English Medium colleges
|
April 29
|
June 6-7
|
BEd-MEd Three Year Integrated Course
|
April 27
|
June 9
|
MEd
|
April 26
|
June 9
|
LLb-Five Years Integrated Course
|
May 2
|
June 18-19
MHT CET 2022 exam: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2022 application link
Step 3: The registration page will appear, enter your required details
Step 4: The login details will be generated. Candidates should log in using their credentials
Step 5: Log in with the required details. The MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Fill in the form and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format
Step 7: Submit the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee