MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET 2022 form correction window open now, check steps to edit forms

The correction window for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 has been opened by the State CET Cell. Students will now be able to edit their MHT CET 2022 forms by visiting the official website - www.cetcell.maharashtra.org. If you have applied for the MHT CET 2022 then it is important to note that the application correction window will be open till June 30, 2022. Form editing cannot be done once the deadline is over.

It is important to note that the MHT CET 2022 Exams will be held from August 5, 2022, till August 11, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 Exams will be held for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, PCM group.

The MHT CET 2022 Exams for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, PCB group is scheduled from August 12, 2022, to August 20, 2022. Notably, the MHT CET 2022 Exams will be held in an online mode via several locations in Maharashtra. After the exams, the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released in the fourth week of September 2022.

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card will also release on the official website by the end of July. Meanwhile, follow these steps to make corrections to your MHT CET 2022 Exams application forms.

MHT CET 2022: Steps to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the application form of the MHT CET 2022

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and password

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Edit Application Window' option.

Step 5: You can now make changes wherever required.

Step 6: Click on Submit

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout for future use.

It is important that candidates carefully make the changes and keep a reminder that the last date to make changes is June 30, 2022. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website for more updates.