MHT CET 2022 Examination begins tomorrow, check exam day guidelines, direct links for PCM, PCB Admit Card

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 is all set to begin tomorrow - August 5, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 Exams will be held from August 5, 2022, till August 11, 2022, for LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and PCM group.
The MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2022 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State. Those who will be sitting in the exam can download their admit cards from the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org
All the candidates must carry their admit cards if they want to appear for the MHT CET 2022 examination.
MHT CET 2022 Exam Guidelines: What's allowed, what's not
MHT CET Exam for PCM starts tomorrow. All the candidates are advised to read the guidelines carefully and adhere to them.