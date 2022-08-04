Search icon
MHT CET 2022 Examination begins tomorrow, check exam day guidelines, direct links for PCM, PCB Admit Card

The MHT CET 2022 Exams will be held from August 5, 2022, till August 11, 2022, for LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, PCM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

File Photo

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 is all set to begin tomorrow - August 5, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 Exams will be held from August 5, 2022, till August 11, 2022, for LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and PCM group.

The MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2022 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State. Those who will be sitting in the exam can download their admit cards from the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Exam PCM Admit Card Direct Link 

MHT CET 2022 Exam PCB Admit Card Direct Link 

All the candidates must carry their admit cards if they want to appear for the MHT CET 2022 examination. 

MHT CET 2022 Exam Guidelines: What's allowed, what's not 

  1. Candidates must report for the MHT CET 2022 Exam at 7:30 am. The morning shift exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. 
  2. Candidates must report for the MHT CET 2022 Exam at 12:30 pm. The afternoon shift exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. 
  3. Candidates must carry their admit card and report on time for the exam. 
  4. Candidates are strictly not allowed to carry any electronic devices in the exam hall.
  5. Candidates are advised to attempt all the questions carefully
  6. Candidates must also carry a bottle of water, stationery, etc with them for the MHT CET 2022 Exam. 

MHT CET Exam for PCM starts tomorrow. All the candidates are advised to read the guidelines carefully and adhere to them.

