MHT CET 2022 Answer Key objection window opens TODAY at cetcell.mahacet.org, check steps

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra released the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 for PCM, PCB group yesterday on September 1, 2022. The MHT CET Answer Key 2022 was released on the official website - www.mhtccet2022.mahacet.org. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

File Photo

It is important to note that the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key 2022 objection window also opens today, September 2, 2022, and candidates can raise objections via the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org and www.mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Direct Link 

The last date to raise objections on the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key 2022 is September 4, 2022, till 5 pm. Candidates need to submit the responses online and anyone who fails to send their grievances within the specified time will not be accepted.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials and other details to raise objections on the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key. The MHT CET 2022 Exam Result will be released on or before September 15, 2022. 

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org and www.mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the registered candidate login 

Step 3: Enter the required details as prompted. 

Step 4: Select the exam group.

Step 5: The answer key will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Raise your objections accordingly. 

Step 7: Click on Submit. 

For the unversed, the MHT CET 2022 PCM Exam was conducted from August 5, 2022, to August 11, 2022, and MHT CET 2022 PCB Exam was conducted from August 12, 2022, to August 20, 2022.

