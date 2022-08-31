MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here

MHT CET 2022 answer key | Photo: PTI

The MHT CET 2022 answer key will be released tomorrow by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at the official website--cetcell.mahacet.org.

Along with answer keys, MHT CET 2022 question papers and candidates' responses will also be released. Once released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the MHT CET answer key through the official website between September 2 and 4 (5 pm). MHT CET result 2022 will be announced on or before September 15.

MHT CET 2022 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group was conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022 and for PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) group, the exam was conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022.

For students affected by rains and technical glitches, a re-examination was conducted on August 29 at designated centres.

