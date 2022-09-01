MHT CET 2022 Answer Key for PCM, PCB groups RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org, check details

File photo

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Answer Key has been released today for both the PCM and PCB groups. Candidates will be able to download the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections and challenge the MHT CET 2022 Answer Keys as they are not final but provisional. The objection window to challenge the MHT CET 2022 Answer Keys will open tomorrow - September 2, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Keys Date and Time

MHT CET 2022 Answer Keys Date: September 1, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Answer Keys Objection Window: September 2-4, 2022 till 5 pm.

MHT CET 2022 Results on or before September 15, 2022.

Candidates will now be able to raise objections on the same. Based on the students' suggestions, the MHT CET 2022 Final Answer Key will be released.

According to the official schedule, CET Cell Maharashtra has said that candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key till September 4, 2022, at 5 pm. The MHT CET 2022 Final Results are then expected to release on or before September 15, 2022.

MHT CET is conducted for those students who wish to apply for admission into undergraduate courses such as B Engineering, B Pharmacy, and Agriculture available at various state colleges in Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2022 was conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022 for the PCM group and August 12 to 20, 2022 for the PCB Group.