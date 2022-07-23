MHT CET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org, check direct links

File Photo

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for various programs including LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd, and BEd- MEd three-year integrated course is scheduled to take place on August 2.

On Saturday morning, the MHT CET Hall Tickets were also released for the MAH LLB 5 Year, MAH MHMCT, MAH M.Arch, MAH M.Ed, MAH BPED, and MAH B.Ed M.Ed courses. The MHT CET Hall Tickets were released at the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org.

Notably, the MHT CET 2022 Exams will be held online via several locations in Maharashtra. After the exams, the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key will likely be released in the fourth week of September 2022.

MHT CET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Links

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download the MAH CET Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' link for your course.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, DOB.

Step 4: Your MHT CET Admit Card 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all details and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

Candidates are requested to carry a printout of their hall tickets when they appear for the MHT CET 2022 Exam. Students who fail to carry the admit card with them will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

According to the schedule, the MAH LLB Five years test, BPED, M.Arch, MHMCT, M.Ed, and B.Ed M.Ed Integrated course tests will be conducted from August 2, 2022 onwards. The MAH B.Ed entrance test, on the other hand, will be held from August 4, 2022