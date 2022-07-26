Search icon
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM courses to release TODAY at mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022: Based on past trends, the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM courses is expected to release by 2 pm today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

File Photo

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM courses is all set to release today - July 26, 2022. The State Common Entrance Test Cell will make the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for B Tech and other courses available today at the official website - www.mahacet.org. It is important to note that the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card release date and time confirmation is usually done beforehand however, no official announcement regarding the release time has been made yet. 

Based on past trends, the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM courses is expected to release by 2 pm today. 

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Date and Time 

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM courses - July 26, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM courses release time - 2 pm (tentative)

Official website - www.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 PCM exam dates - August 5 to 11, 2022

Candidates are requested to carry a printout of their hall tickets when they appear for the MHT CET 2022 Exam. Students who fail to carry the admit card with them will not be allowed to sit in the exam. 

The MHT CET 2022 will be held from August 5 to 20, 2022. The dates are set for both PCM and PCB exams. The Maharashtra CET for PCM or B Tech exam will be held from August 5 to 11, 2022 and for PCB courses, will be held from August 12 to 20, 2022.

