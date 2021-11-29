MHT CET 2021: Final merit released at cetcell.mahacet.org - Details here

The final MHT CET merit list 2021 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates who had applied for the centralised admission process (CAP) can check the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org.

Follow these steps to check the MHT CET Final merit list 2021

- Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org/

- On the homepage, click on the MHT CET merit list 2021 link

- Open the file and check your spot on the final merit list

- Download the MHT CET 2021 merit list

- Take a printout for future reference

As per the MHT CET counselling 2021 schedule, for CAP round 1 candidates can submit and confirm options from November 29, up to December 1. The MHT CET provisional allotment list for round 1 counselling will be released on December 3.

Candidates will have to accept the allotted seats and report by December 7.

For round 2 counselling, vacant seats will be displayed on the official website of MHT CET 2021 on December 8 and the provisional allotment list will be released on December 13.