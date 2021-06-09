MHT CET 2021: Registrations begins on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, check details

MHT CET 2021: The registration process for the Maharashtra common entrance exam 2021 started on June 8 (Tuesday). Candidates can fill in the application form till July 7. Students who want to apply for first-year Engineering/Technology, Pharmacology and Agriculture Education for the academic year 2021-22 can register themselves on mahacet.org.

The MHT-CET is a common entrance test conducted by the government of Maharashtra every year. This is for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses.

Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education (Maharashtra) has shared this information on his official Twitter account. He tweeted, “Registration of online applications for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021.”

The Minister also said, “Other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, details of the MHT CET exam will be announced separately.”

Here’s how to apply for MHT CET 2021:

Step 1: Visit the website for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the available link on the page “MHT CET 2021 registration”

Step 3: Enter registration details to login

Step 4: Fill the form, make the payment and click on submit

Step 15: Download the confirmation page and take a print of it for future needs.