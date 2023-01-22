MHA IB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1675 MTS, SA/EXE posts, check salary, last date

File photo

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting applications for 1,675 Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in. The application process will begin on January 28 and the last date to apply is February 17.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1,675 posts, out of which 1,525 are SA/EXE and 150 are MTS/General vacancies.

To apply for this recruitment, the candidate must have a minimum educational qualification which is Class 10 or Matriculation. The age limit of an applicant is 18-25 years for MTS and it is 27 years for SA/EXE posts. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is the last date of application (February 17).

The selection of candidates is based on a two-tier exam. Candidates can refer to the official notification for detailed information.

The candidate has to pay an examination fee of Rs 50. In addition, there is a recruitment processing charge of Rs 450.

Language Proficiency: The candidate should be proficient in reading, writing, and speaking in the language of the region where the post is located.

Computer Knowledge: The candidate should have basic computer knowledge and should be able to operate a computer and other office equipment.

MHA IB Recruitment 2023: Salary:

SA/EXE: Level 3 (Rs 21700-69100) in the pay matrix plus admissible central govt allowances.

MTS: Level 1 (Rs 18000-56900) in the pay matrix plus admissible central govt allowances.

Notification