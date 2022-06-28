Search icon
TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 registration date extended: Check details here

The registration deadline for TS ICET and TS LAWCET 2022 has been entended till July 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 | Photo: File

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: The registration process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET and Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET 2022 has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE till July 4. 

TS ICET examination 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28, 2022 and the TS LAWCET examination will be held on July 21 and 22, 2022. 

Candidates willing to apply for the examination can still register from the official websites-- icet.tsche.ac.in and lawcet.tsche.ac.in for TS ICET and TS LAWCET respectively. 

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of TS ICET or TS LAWCET
  • Click on the application Fee Payment link available on the home page
  • Enter the details and make the payment of the application fees
  • Fill in the application form and click on submit
  • Your application has been submitted
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

