TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 registration date extended: Check details here

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 | Photo: File

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: The registration process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET and Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET 2022 has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE till July 4.

TS ICET examination 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28, 2022 and the TS LAWCET examination will be held on July 21 and 22, 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for the examination can still register from the official websites-- icet.tsche.ac.in and lawcet.tsche.ac.in for TS ICET and TS LAWCET respectively.

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of TS ICET or TS LAWCET

Click on the application Fee Payment link available on the home page

Enter the details and make the payment of the application fees

Fill in the application form and click on submit

Your application has been submitted

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

