MH CET Law 2022: Application form for 3-year course to be released on Thursday

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release application form for the upcoming MH CET Law 2022 examination scheduled to be held on June 7 and June 8, 2022. The candidates have around two and half months time to prepare for the examination.

The application form of MH CET Law 2022, for 3-year LLB will be available online at - cetcell.mahacet.org on March 24, 2022 (Thursday). The last date to submit the MH CET 2022 application form is April 12, 2022. The state level law entrance exam will be conducted on June 7 and June 8, 2022, in online mode.

The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra, will conduct the Common Entrance Test for the candidates seeking admission in 3 and 5 year Law programmes across the state of Maharashtra. The MH CET Law 2022 examination for 5 year course is scheduled to be held on May 17 and May 18.

MH CET Law 2022: Documents required to fill application form

Marksheets and certificates of qualifying exam

Email ID and valid mobile number

Government issued photo Id proof (Aadhaar card/passport/voter ID)

Scanned copy of recent passport size photograph and signature

Netbanking/credit card/debit card details for application fee payment

MH CET Law 2022: Steps to fill the application form

Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Then visit the 3-year LLB admission page

Click on new registration link

Enter email id, mobile number and personal information to complete the registration process

Fill the application form by entering your personal, academic and communication details

Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature as per the prescribed format.

Submit MH CET law 2022 application form and pay the application fee

Take a print out of the application form and keep the same for future reference.

MH CET Law 2022: Application fee

General category - Rs 800

SC/ST/OBC of Maharashtra - Rs 600

MH CET law 2022 syllabus

MH CET Law 2022: 5 year course syllabus

1. Legal aptitude and legal reasoning

2. General knowledge with current affairs

3. Logical and analytical reasoning

4. English

5. Mathematical aptitude.