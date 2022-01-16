Search icon
Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply for 103 Manager, Assistant Manager posts at gujaratmetrorail.com – Know how to apply

Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022: Gujrat Metro is inviting applications for 103 Manager, Assistant Manager and various vacancies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

Gujrat Metro is inviting applications for 103 Manager, Assistant Manager and various vacancies. The last date to apply is February 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, gujaratmetrorail.com.

Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022 Details

Sr. Dy. General Manager (Civil): 04 posts              

Dy. General Manager (Civil): 04 posts      

Manager (Civil): 17 posts                             

Asst. Manager (Civil): 06 posts                  

General Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 posts                           

General Manager (Traction): 02 posts    

General Manager (Signalling): 02 posts 

General Manager (Electrical): 01 post    

Addl. GM E&M: 01 post                

JGM (Sig. & PSD): 02 post                              

JGM (Traction): 01 post                

JGM (Telecom & AFC): 01 post  

JGM (Rolling Stock): 01 post       

Sr. DGM (E&M): 01 post                                 

Sr. DGM (Signalling & PSD): 01 post         

Sr. DGM (Telecom & AFC: 01 post            

Sr. DGM (Traction): 01 post        

DGM (Signalling & PSD): 03 posts                             

DGM (Telecom & AFC): 02 posts              

DGM (E&M): 02 posts   

DGM (Traction): 03 posts             

DGM (Underground E&M): 03 posts      

DGM (Rolling Stock): 01 post      

DGM (Lift & Escalator): 01 post

DGM (Depot): 01 post  

Manager (Signalling & PSD): 03 posts                     

Manager (Telecom & AFC): 04 posts       

Manager (Lift & Escalator): 02 posts        

Manager (E&M): 02 posts           

Manager (Traction): 02 posts     

Manager (Underground-E&M): 02 posts              

Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 posts            

Asst. Manager (Telecom/AFC): 03 posts                               

Asst. Manager (Signalling & PSD): 02 posts          

Asst. Manager (Traction): 02 posts          

Asst. Manager (Lift & Escalator) 01 post

Asst. Manager (E&M): 02 posts

Asst. Manager (Underground-E&M): 01 post     

Engineer (Telecom/AFC): 04 posts                          

General Manager (Operations & Maintenance): 01 post                                 

Sr. DGM (Traction) Manager (Operations): 01 post                            

Manager (Operations): 01 post   

Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 posts            

Manager (Traction): 01 post       

Asst. Manager (Signalling/PSD): 01 post                

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website gujaratmetrorail.com.

Last Date for Application Submission: February 11, 2022

Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview.

Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022 notification: gujaratmetrorail.com 

