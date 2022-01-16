Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply for 103 Manager, Assistant Manager posts at gujaratmetrorail.com – Know how to apply

Gujrat Metro is inviting applications for 103 Manager, Assistant Manager and various vacancies. The last date to apply is February 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, gujaratmetrorail.com.
Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022 Details
Sr. Dy. General Manager (Civil): 04 posts
Dy. General Manager (Civil): 04 posts
Manager (Civil): 17 posts
Asst. Manager (Civil): 06 posts
General Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 posts
General Manager (Traction): 02 posts
General Manager (Signalling): 02 posts
General Manager (Electrical): 01 post
Addl. GM E&M: 01 post
JGM (Sig. & PSD): 02 post
JGM (Traction): 01 post
JGM (Telecom & AFC): 01 post
JGM (Rolling Stock): 01 post
Sr. DGM (E&M): 01 post
Sr. DGM (Signalling & PSD): 01 post
Sr. DGM (Telecom & AFC: 01 post
Sr. DGM (Traction): 01 post
DGM (Signalling & PSD): 03 posts
DGM (Telecom & AFC): 02 posts
DGM (E&M): 02 posts
DGM (Traction): 03 posts
DGM (Underground E&M): 03 posts
DGM (Rolling Stock): 01 post
DGM (Lift & Escalator): 01 post
DGM (Depot): 01 post
Manager (Signalling & PSD): 03 posts
Manager (Telecom & AFC): 04 posts
Manager (Lift & Escalator): 02 posts
Manager (E&M): 02 posts
Manager (Traction): 02 posts
Manager (Underground-E&M): 02 posts
Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 posts
Asst. Manager (Telecom/AFC): 03 posts
Asst. Manager (Signalling & PSD): 02 posts
Asst. Manager (Traction): 02 posts
Asst. Manager (Lift & Escalator) 01 post
Asst. Manager (E&M): 02 posts
Asst. Manager (Underground-E&M): 01 post
Engineer (Telecom/AFC): 04 posts
General Manager (Operations & Maintenance): 01 post
Sr. DGM (Traction) Manager (Operations): 01 post
Manager (Operations): 01 post
Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 posts
Manager (Traction): 01 post
Asst. Manager (Signalling/PSD): 01 post
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website gujaratmetrorail.com.
Last Date for Application Submission: February 11, 2022
Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview.
Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022 notification: gujaratmetrorail.com