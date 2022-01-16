Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply for 103 Manager, Assistant Manager posts at gujaratmetrorail.com – Know how to apply

Gujrat Metro is inviting applications for 103 Manager, Assistant Manager and various vacancies. The last date to apply is February 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, gujaratmetrorail.com.

Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022 Details

Sr. Dy. General Manager (Civil): 04 posts

Dy. General Manager (Civil): 04 posts

Manager (Civil): 17 posts

Asst. Manager (Civil): 06 posts

General Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 posts

General Manager (Traction): 02 posts

General Manager (Signalling): 02 posts

General Manager (Electrical): 01 post

Addl. GM E&M: 01 post

JGM (Sig. & PSD): 02 post

JGM (Traction): 01 post

JGM (Telecom & AFC): 01 post

JGM (Rolling Stock): 01 post

Sr. DGM (E&M): 01 post

Sr. DGM (Signalling & PSD): 01 post

Sr. DGM (Telecom & AFC: 01 post

Sr. DGM (Traction): 01 post

DGM (Signalling & PSD): 03 posts

DGM (Telecom & AFC): 02 posts

DGM (E&M): 02 posts

DGM (Traction): 03 posts

DGM (Underground E&M): 03 posts

DGM (Rolling Stock): 01 post

DGM (Lift & Escalator): 01 post

DGM (Depot): 01 post

Manager (Signalling & PSD): 03 posts

Manager (Telecom & AFC): 04 posts

Manager (Lift & Escalator): 02 posts

Manager (E&M): 02 posts

Manager (Traction): 02 posts

Manager (Underground-E&M): 02 posts

Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 posts

Asst. Manager (Telecom/AFC): 03 posts

Asst. Manager (Signalling & PSD): 02 posts

Asst. Manager (Traction): 02 posts

Asst. Manager (Lift & Escalator) 01 post

Asst. Manager (E&M): 02 posts

Asst. Manager (Underground-E&M): 01 post

Engineer (Telecom/AFC): 04 posts

General Manager (Operations & Maintenance): 01 post

Sr. DGM (Traction) Manager (Operations): 01 post

Manager (Operations): 01 post

Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 posts

Manager (Traction): 01 post

Asst. Manager (Signalling/PSD): 01 post

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website gujaratmetrorail.com.

Last Date for Application Submission: February 11, 2022

Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview.

Gujarat Metro Various Recruitment 2022 notification: gujaratmetrorail.com