Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Result 2023 DECLARED: Direct link here to check Meghalaya Class 10th, 12th Arts result

File photo

MBOSE Result 2023 DECLARED: Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura has announced the results of class 10th and 12th Arts stream today, May 26, 2023 on the official website. Students can check and download their results on the official websites - mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. To check result, candidates have to use the required login credentials such as roll number in the result login window to get their results.

MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023: Steps To check result

- Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board

- Click on the highlighted link

- Enter your roll number

- Your result will be displayed on your screen

- Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.