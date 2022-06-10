MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 declared at mbose.in, check class 10, 12 pass percentage, topper list

File photo

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the MBOSE Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream today (June 10, 2022). Students will be able to check their MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at mbose.in.

A total of 57,371 students appeared for Meghalaya board SSLC final exams, out of which 32,678 have been declared pass. The pass percentage for Meghalaya board SSLC Result 2022 is at 56.96%. Wheareas, Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 12 Arts stream, 22711 regular and non-regular students appeared for the exam out of which 18434 or 81.17% have declared pass.

Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih and Arghadeep Saha, with 595 marks, are Meghalaya Board SSLC toppers, Menangmankhraw Kharkongor and Rilaakor Lamare have baged second and Arghadeep Ghosh on third postions respectively.

Whereas, MBOSE HSSLC Arts stream, Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty with 460 marks have bagged first postion. Bahunlang Mawrie and Vijay Adhikari are second and third toppers, respectively.

According to the official notice, "The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong."

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Websites to check scores

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website - mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details like your roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: Now, your MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

For the uninformed, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tora conducted the Class 10 exams from March 24 till April 6, 2022. The Class 12 exams were held between March 25 to April 21, 2022.