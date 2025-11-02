Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at mbose.in, check complete timetable here

Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram
EDUCATION
Meghalaya Class 10 board exams 2026 will begin from January 30, 2026 and conclude on February 11, 2026. Whereas, the Meghalaya Class 12 board exams 2026 is scheduled to commence from February 18, 2026 and end on March 13, 2026.
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the timetable for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students taking the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams can view and download the schedule from the official MBOSE website: mbose.in.
SSLC (Class 10) Exam Schedule
HSSLC (Class 12) Exam Schedule
Additional Information
Students are advised to visit the official MBOSE website for more details and updates.