Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at mbose.in, check complete timetable here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the timetable for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students taking the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams can view and download the schedule from the official MBOSE website: mbose.in.

SSLC (Class 10) Exam Schedule

Start date: 30 January 2026

End date: 11 February 2026

Exam time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

HSSLC (Class 12) Exam Schedule

Start date: 18 February 2026

End date: 13 March 2026

Exam time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Additional Information

Vocational subjects will have a 1-hour exam from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Examination halls will open at 9:30 AM.

Question papers will be handed out at 9:45 AM.

Answer sheets will be given at 9:50 AM.

Writing will begin at 10:00 AM.

Students are advised to visit the official MBOSE website for more details and updates.

The SSLC exams will begin on January 30, 2026, and conclude on February 11, 2026. All theory examinations will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

January 30, 2026: English

February 2, 2026: Science

February 4, 2026: Health & Physical Education / Computer Science / Vocational Subject

February 6, 2026: Social Science

February 9, 2026: Mathematics / Special Mathematics

February 11, 2026: Indian Languages / Additional English

MBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Schedule

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations will commence later than the Class 10 exams. The MBOSE 12th board exams 2026 will begin on February 18, 2026, and continue until March 13, 2026. The exams will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.