FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram

IND-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup final: Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of creating history

What is Beaver Supermoon 2025? When and where to see this year’s biggest full moon in India

CEC breaks silence after J(DU) candidate Anant Singh's arrest amid Bihar Election 2025: 'Election Commission wants to make it...'

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his childhood dream was not acting, 'I wanted to be an...'

Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at mbose.in, check complete timetable here

Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Will rain affect India vs South Africa title clash in Navi Mumbai? Check latest weather update

J(DU) candidate Anant Singh's FIRST message for voters after arrest in Dularchand Yadav murder case: 'Now the people of Mokama will...'

This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...

Deja vu in Mumbai! 2011 memories return as India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets sell out in minutes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram

Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler now seen sweeping floors in...

IND-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup final: Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of creating history

Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of

What is Beaver Supermoon 2025? When and where to see this year’s biggest full moon in India

What is Beaver Supermoon 2025? When and where to see this year’s biggest moon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at mbose.in, check complete timetable here

Meghalaya Class 10 board exams 2026 will begin from January 30, 2026 and conclude on February 11, 2026. Whereas, the Meghalaya Class 12 board exams 2026 is scheduled to commence from February 18, 2026 and end on March 13, 2026.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at mbose.in, check complete timetable here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the timetable for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students taking the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams can view and download the schedule from the official MBOSE website: mbose.in.

SSLC (Class 10) Exam Schedule

  • Start date: 30 January 2026
  • End date: 11 February 2026
  • Exam time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

HSSLC (Class 12) Exam Schedule

  • Start date: 18 February 2026
  • End date: 13 March 2026
  • Exam time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Additional Information

  • Vocational subjects will have a 1-hour exam from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
  • Examination halls will open at 9:30 AM.
  • Question papers will be handed out at 9:45 AM.
  • Answer sheets will be given at 9:50 AM.
  • Writing will begin at 10:00 AM.

Students are advised to visit the official MBOSE website for more details and updates.

MBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Schedule

The Meghalaya Board Class 10 examinations for the year 2026 will be held over two weeks. The SSLC exams will begin on January 30, 2026, and conclude on February 11, 2026. All theory examinations will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
 
  • January 30, 2026: English
  • February 2, 2026: Science
  • February 4, 2026: Health & Physical Education / Computer Science / Vocational Subject
  • February 6, 2026: Social Science
  • February 9, 2026: Mathematics / Special Mathematics
  • February 11, 2026: Indian Languages / Additional English

MBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Schedule

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations will commence later than the Class 10 exams. The MBOSE 12th board exams 2026 will begin on February 18, 2026, and continue until March 13, 2026. The exams will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
  • February 18, 2026: English 
  • February 19, 2026: MIL / Alternative English 
  • February 20, 2026: Sociology 
  • February 23, 2026: Economics / Physics / Poultry Farming-IV / Computer Technique-IV 
  • February 24, 2026: Vocational Subjects 
  • February 25, 2026: Elective Languages / Biology / Entrepreneurship (Commerce) 
  • February 26, 2026: Philosophy / Poultry Farming-V / Computer Technique-V  
  • February 27, 2026: History / Geology / Accountancy 
  • March 2, 2026: Political Science / Chemistry / Business Studies 
  • March 3, 2026: Education / Poultry Farming-VI / Computer Technique-VI 
  • March 5, 2026: Mathematics 
  • March 6, 2026: Geography / Entrepreneurship (Vocational) 
  • March 9, 2026: Computer Science / Informatics Practices 
  • March 10, 2026: Physical Education 
  • March 11, 2026: Music (Western) / Psychology 
  • March 12, 2026: Anthropology / Statistics 
  • March 13, 2026: Home Science 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram
Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler now seen sweeping floors in...
IND-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup final: Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of creating history
Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of
What is Beaver Supermoon 2025? When and where to see this year’s biggest full moon in India
What is Beaver Supermoon 2025? When and where to see this year’s biggest moon
CEC breaks silence after J(DU) candidate Anant Singh's arrest amid Bihar Election 2025: 'Election Commission wants to make it...'
CEC breaks silence after J(DU) candidate Anant Singh's arrest amid Bihar Electio
When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his childhood dream was not acting, 'I wanted to be an...'
When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his childhood dream was not acting
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE