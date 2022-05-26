Meghalaya Board HSSLC Results 2022: MBOSE class 12 result declared at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

File photov

The wait is over, Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the Meghalaya board HSSLC result 2022 declared today (May 26, 2022). MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 can be checked through the official website mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE Meghalaya class 12th Exams were held between March and April. Whereas, MBOSE Meghalaya class 10th Exams were conducted from March 24, 2022 to April 6, 2022.

Candidates should note that the Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result will be declared for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Arts stream result and MBOSE SSLC result 2022 will be declared in June.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Results 2022 can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:

- megresults.nic.in

- mbose.in

Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Click on the 'HSSLC result' link

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other required details

Step 5: HSSLC result for the year 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a hard copy for future reference.