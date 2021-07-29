Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2021: MBOSE class 12 results to be declared tomorrow -How to check online

Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) is all set to announce Class 12 result tomorrow. Meghalaya Board class 12 result will be declared on July 30 at 11 am. To check the result, students will have to visit mbose.in and megresults.nic.in on July 30 from 11 am. The Meghalaya Board class 12 results will be declared for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams on mbose.in.

The official notification read, "There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation."

While the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country, the Meghalaya state government managed to conduct the HSSLC class 12 examinations. The Meghalaya state government conducted the exams even after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 examinations, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghalaya class 12 results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Select HSSLC stream result

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other required details

Step 5: HSSLC result for the year 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a hardcopy for future reference.