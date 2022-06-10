Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results to be declared TODAY at mbose.in

Picture Credit: IANS

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to release the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream today (June 10, 2022). Once released, students will be able to check their MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at mbose.in.

According to the official notice, "The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong."

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Websites to check scores

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website - mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details like your roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: Now, your MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

For the uninformed, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tora conducted the Class 10 exams from March 24 till April 6, 2022. The Class 12 exams were held between March 25 to April 21, 2022.