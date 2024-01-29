Meet youngest IAS officer of India, who cracked UPSC exam at 22 in second attempt, her AIR was...

At just 22 years old, IAS Smita Sabharwal became the youngest female IAS officer in India after passing the UPSC exams.

For many, passing the UPSC civil services exam is a lifelong goal, and they dedicate years to their preparation. Merely a small percentage of the numerous applicants who sign up annually to take the test succeed in passing it. Some people need two or three tries before they succeed, and some give up and go after other goals. One of the candidates who passed the UPSC exam on her first try is Smita Sabharwal, an IAS officer.

At just 22 years old, IAS Smita Sabharwal became the youngest female IAS officer in India after passing the UPSC exams. In 2000, Sabharwal scored an incredible AIR 4 after acing the test. Smita is a retired Army colonel's daughter, born in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Smita was unable to pass the IAS preliminary exam on her first try at the civil services examination. On her second try in 2000, she not only passed the test but also achieved an incredible rank of 4! At the age of 23, she became one of the youngest IAS officers and authored an amazing success story for the UPSC.

Smita attended St Ann's for her education. She graduated from St. Francis in Hyderabad with a degree in commerce. In Class 12, she topped the class as well. IAS Sabharwal is well-known on social media, with more than 3.35 lakh Twitter followers.

Smita Sabharwal, an IAS officer, is well-known for being the people's officer. She has held positions in Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor, among other locations in Telangana. At the CM's office, she is the newest officer to have been assigned.