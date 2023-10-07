Headlines

Meet youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, secured AIR...

A 2008 batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Swati is a native of Rajasthan’s Sikar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

IAS Success Story: UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Each year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today we will talk about IAS Swati Meena Naik, who is known as a fearless officer in the country.

IAS Swati hails from Sikar in Rajasthan. She is a Madhya Pradesh cadre officer from the 2008 batch. In 2007, at the age of 22, she cracked the UPSC civil services examination. In her first attempt, she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 260. She was the batch's youngest IAS officer. 

The Central Government recently appointed the IAS officer as the Director of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. She previously held the position of Secretary for the Government of Madhya Pradesh's Women & Child Development Department. IAS Swati is renowned for her strict work style.

Her mother Dr. Saroj Meena used to run a petrol pump, and her father is a RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) officer. She completed her studies from Sophia Girls' College in Ajmer. Her younger sister is an IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officer of the 2011 batch.

IAS Swati stated in an interview with Bansal News that her mother wished for Swati to pursue a career in medicine. But when she was in class 8th, one of her aunts became an officer. She then made the decision to crack UPSC. IAS Swati's father helped her with her UPSC preparation. She is now a well-known IAS officer in the country.

