Meet youngest CEO of India, who created first app at 9, began his own company at 13, now he is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

Mpox in India: First Mpox case confirmed in Kerala, patient recently travelled from...

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

'The way we played PAK series...': Bangladesh coach fires warning to Rohit Sharma and co. ahead of Test series

'Joke ban chuka hai': Rohit Sharma's sly dig at players who reverse retirement decisions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

Mpox in India: First Mpox case confirmed in Kerala, patient recently travelled from...

Mpox in India: First Mpox case confirmed in Kerala, patient recently travelled from...

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

Not Rishab Shetty, this superstar was first choice for blockbuster Kantara; he left film because...

Not Rishab Shetty, this superstar was first choice for blockbuster Kantara; he left film because...

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

HomeEducation

Education

Meet youngest CEO of India, who created first app at 9, began his own company at 13, now he is…

Aadithyan Rajesh founded his IT company Trinet Solutions at 13 showcasing his tech skills from a young age.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

Meet youngest CEO of India, who created first app at 9, began his own company at 13, now he is…
Aadithyan Rajesh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

While many teenagers are focused on increasing their allowances or navigating school pressures, Aadithyan Rajesh from Kerala has already achieved remarkable success as an IT entrepreneur. Now based in Dubai, Aadithyan is the founder and owner of Trinet Solutions, a company specializing in web design and software development. His impressive journey began at a remarkably young age, serving as an inspiration for young individuals everywhere.

Aadithyan's passion for technology was evident from an early age. By just 5 years old, he had already developed an interest in computers. His fascination grew when he was introduced to the BBC Typing website by his father. This early exposure sparked his interest in technology, and by the age of 9, Aadithyan created his first mobile application as a way to stave off boredom.

Despite the typical challenges of growing up, including the pressures of schoolwork, Aadithyan never let these obstacles deter him. At just 13, he founded Trinet Solutions, a significant milestone considering that most children his age are preoccupied with their studies and social lives. His company, based in Dubai, not only designs websites and applications but also offers various IT solutions to clients.

Aadithyan's talents extend beyond software development. He is also skilled in designing logos and websites, showcasing his diverse capabilities in the tech field. His early start in computer science didn't stop him from pursuing his education. He managed to balance his entrepreneurial activities with his academic responsibilities, a testament to his dedication and hard work.

In addition to running Trinet Solutions, Aadithyan has ventured into the world of YouTube with his channel, ‘A Craze’. On this platform, he shares his knowledge of technology, coding, gaming, and web design. His channel is not only a source of information but also features vlogs where he offers insights into his expertise. Aadithyan plans to expand his YouTube channel by offering courses on Android app development in the near future. His younger sister also plays a role in this endeavor, helping with video filming for the channel.

Aadithyan’s IT company, though not yet officially registered, operates with the help of three of his school friends. Together, they have successfully completed projects for more than 12 clients. Looking ahead, Aadithyan aspires to grow Trinet Solutions on a global scale and develop apps for iOS devices. Currently, he is working on a class management app designed for his school teachers and provides technical support to his classmates on various projects.

Aadithyan Rajesh's journey from a young app developer to a successful CEO is a remarkable story of early achievement and dedication, demonstrating that with passion and hard work, extraordinary accomplishments can be achieved at a young age.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman CEO, who worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, forced to marry at 16, had 2 daughters at 18, now runs...

Meet woman CEO, who worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, forced to marry at 16, had 2 daughters at 18, now runs...

Meet new generation J-K politician whose aunt was kidnapped by terrorists, now ready to take over mother’s legacy

Meet new generation J-K politician whose aunt was kidnapped by terrorists, now ready to take over mother’s legacy

J-K Assembly Election 2024: Polling for first phase today; check key candidates, seats

J-K Assembly Election 2024: Polling for first phase today; check key candidates, seats

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

This viral Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspired doll has an Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant connection; watch video

This viral Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspired doll has an Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant connection; watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement