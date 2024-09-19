Meet youngest CEO of India, who created first app at 9, began his own company at 13, now he is…

Aadithyan Rajesh founded his IT company Trinet Solutions at 13 showcasing his tech skills from a young age.

While many teenagers are focused on increasing their allowances or navigating school pressures, Aadithyan Rajesh from Kerala has already achieved remarkable success as an IT entrepreneur. Now based in Dubai, Aadithyan is the founder and owner of Trinet Solutions, a company specializing in web design and software development. His impressive journey began at a remarkably young age, serving as an inspiration for young individuals everywhere.

Aadithyan's passion for technology was evident from an early age. By just 5 years old, he had already developed an interest in computers. His fascination grew when he was introduced to the BBC Typing website by his father. This early exposure sparked his interest in technology, and by the age of 9, Aadithyan created his first mobile application as a way to stave off boredom.

Despite the typical challenges of growing up, including the pressures of schoolwork, Aadithyan never let these obstacles deter him. At just 13, he founded Trinet Solutions, a significant milestone considering that most children his age are preoccupied with their studies and social lives. His company, based in Dubai, not only designs websites and applications but also offers various IT solutions to clients.

Aadithyan's talents extend beyond software development. He is also skilled in designing logos and websites, showcasing his diverse capabilities in the tech field. His early start in computer science didn't stop him from pursuing his education. He managed to balance his entrepreneurial activities with his academic responsibilities, a testament to his dedication and hard work.

In addition to running Trinet Solutions, Aadithyan has ventured into the world of YouTube with his channel, ‘A Craze’. On this platform, he shares his knowledge of technology, coding, gaming, and web design. His channel is not only a source of information but also features vlogs where he offers insights into his expertise. Aadithyan plans to expand his YouTube channel by offering courses on Android app development in the near future. His younger sister also plays a role in this endeavor, helping with video filming for the channel.

Aadithyan’s IT company, though not yet officially registered, operates with the help of three of his school friends. Together, they have successfully completed projects for more than 12 clients. Looking ahead, Aadithyan aspires to grow Trinet Solutions on a global scale and develop apps for iOS devices. Currently, he is working on a class management app designed for his school teachers and provides technical support to his classmates on various projects.

Aadithyan Rajesh's journey from a young app developer to a successful CEO is a remarkable story of early achievement and dedication, demonstrating that with passion and hard work, extraordinary accomplishments can be achieved at a young age.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

