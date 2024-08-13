Meet world's youngest female Chartered Accountant, Indian who secured AIR 1, her marks was...

Nandini Agrawal completed her 10th-grade board exams at the age of 13 and her 12th-grade exams by the age of 15.

At an age when most of her peers were focused on gaining college admissions, 19-year-old Nandini Agrawal from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, accomplished a remarkable milestone by becoming the world's youngest female Chartered Accountant (CA), as recognised by the Guinness World Records.

Nandini's academic journey was marked by exceptional diligence, allowing her to skip two grades during her school years. She completed her 10th-grade board exams at the age of 13 and her 12th-grade exams by the age of 15. Inspired by a Guinness World Record holder who visited her school, Nandini set her sights on achieving something extraordinary, with her goal being to become the youngest CA.

However, her young age presented challenges, especially when it came to securing an apprenticeship. At just 16, many firms were hesitant to accept her as an apprentice. Despite these hurdles, Nandini remained resolute in her pursuit.

In 2021, at the age of 19, Nandini Agrawal achieved All India Rank 1 in the CA final exam, scoring 614 out of 800 (76.75%). She was 19 years and 330 days old when her results were declared, officially making her the world's youngest female chartered accountant according to the Guinness World Records.

Nandini's older brother was a significant source of support throughout her journey. He was also preparing for the CA exams and understood the challenges she faced, offering invaluable guidance. While Nandini topped the final merit list, her brother secured the 18th position in the same exam.



Nandini is quite popular on Instagram as well with 54.3K followers.