Nandini Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh's Morena made history by becoming the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant, a title officially recognised by the Guinness World Records. While most of her peers were preparing for college, Nandini was setting new benchmarks in one of India’s toughest professional exams at just 19 years of age.

Nandini was a bright student from the start, skipping two grades in school-completing her 10th board exams at 13 and her 12th at 15. Her inspiration to aim high came from a Guinness World Record holder who visited her school, motivating her to pursue a record of her own.

Despite her achievements, Nandini faced significant challenges due to her young age, especially when seeking an apprenticeship at 16. Many firms hesitated to accept her, but she remained determined and focused on her goal.

In 2021, Nandini not only cleared the CA final exam but topped it nationwide, scoring 614 out of 800 (76.75%) and securing All India Rank 1. She was 19 years and 330 days old when her results were announced, earning her the Guinness World Record as the youngest female Chartered Accountant in the world.

Support from her elder brother Sachin Agrawal who was also preparing for the CA exams played an important role in Nandini's success. The siblings studied together, motivating and helping each other throughout their preparation. While Nandini achieved the top rank, Sachin secured the 18th position in the same exam.