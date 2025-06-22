IPS Neha Jain prepared for and cracked the exam while working in a full-time job. She was inspired by her IAS brother Himanshu Jain and worked hard for her goal.

UPSC success story: The UPSC exam is the biggest exam in the government job sector and so is the most prestigious and difficult as well. To enter the administrative services, one has to pass all three levels of the Union Public Service Commission exam, including a preliminary, Mains, and finally the interview round. Only a few are able to clear the first two rounds, and fewer are able to clear the interview round, which is the most complex. This makes the exam one of the most competitive exams in the country. However, those who prepare for the exam with the life’s aim of excelling in it are only able to crack the UPSC as it needs complete focus and dedication for one to achieve such a feat.

Brother became inspiration

One such example is IPS Neha Jain who prepared for and cracked the exam while working in a full-time job. Neha Jain belongs to Morwa in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district. She completed her school education from her hometown but later moved to Delhi to complete her higher education. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Delhi and secured an IT job soon after completing her graduation.

Earning a living from an IT job was not what Neha wanted. Inspired by her brother, Himanshu Jain, who is an IAS officer, she dreamt of serving the country and leading a reputable life and from there she started her journey of becoming a government officer by cracking the UPSC exam. Having such spirits in her heart, she started preparing for the exam while continuing her IT job. She used to study after her working hours and learned to manage time. She was determined to achieve this success by self-preparation and did not take coaching.

Even after studying hard, Neha could not clear the exam in her first two attempts, but she did not lose hope and continued to fire her inner desire. She worked even harder for her third attempt, changed strategy and finally succeeded in cracking the UPSC CSE exam and secured AIR 152 and became a 2021 batch IPS officer.