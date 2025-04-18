There's an old saying, "Everything starts with a dream". Those who dare to dream are the ones who actually possess the courage to convert it into reality. There are millions of students in India who aim to crack Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam - deemed one of the most challenging tests.

There's an old saying, "Everything starts with a dream". Those who dare to dream are the ones who actually possess the courage to convert it into reality. There are millions of students in India who aim to crack Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam - deemed one of the most challenging tests in the country. However, there are a few actually succeed in it with their relentless hard work and indomitable passion.

One such name is CA Nandini Agrawal - India's youngest female Chartered Accountant - who secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1 at the age of 19. Interestingly, she also holds the Guinness World Record for being the youngest Chartered Accountant. Her journey is nothing sort of inspiring. Let's get to know more about her.

Who is Nandini Agrawal?

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Morena, Nandini Agrawal secured an AIR 1 at the age of 19. As per media reports, she always seemed to be racing ahead of time. Having skipped two classes in school, she competed class 10th board at the age of 13 and class 12th board at 15. In 2021, she went on to crack CA finals, demonstrating her talent and infinite capabiliies.

Nandini passed the test, scoring an impressive 614 out of 800 marks. Notably, Nandini's elder brother, Sachin, also clinched an AIR 18 the same year with a total score of 568.

Inspired by a Guinness Record holder

When Nandini was in school, a Guinness World Record holder visited her school and ignited determination in her to carve a niche for herself. However, her journey was never a walk in the park. At the age of 16, several companies showed their reluctance to get her on board as an apprentice.

It was her passion and hard work that helped her overcome setbacks and earn a position for herself.