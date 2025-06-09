When she was traveling with her mother in a bus, a man misbehaved with her mother. This incident made Shalini realise the importance of becoming an officer and taking a stand for justice.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Union Civil Services Exam, one of the most competitive exams in the country. However, only a handful of them actually achieve their dreams and become government officials. One such inspiring story is of IPS Shalini Agnihotri, who cracked the UPSC CSE without any coaching, relying solely on self-study and online classes.

Who is IPS Shalini Agnihotri?

Shalini hails from Una, Himachal Pradesh. She had always been a bright student. She scored 92% in her 10th grade and 77% in her 12th grade. However, it was an incident that sparked her interest in civil services.

How Shalini decided to become an IPS officer?

When she was traveling with her mother in a bus, a man misbehaved with her mother. This incident made Shalini realise the importance of becoming an officer and taking a stand for justice.

Shalini's prepation for IPS

After completing her schooling, Shalini pursued her graduation in Agriculture from Himachal University. She then went on to complete her post-graduation in Master of Science (MSc). It was during this time that she decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Without joining any coaching institute, Shalini relied on self-study and online classes to clear her concepts.

IPS Shalini Agnihotri's rank

Shalini's preparation for the exam was marked by dedication and perseverance. She studied for hours on end, day and night, determined to crack the exam. Her hard work paid off when she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 285 in the UPSC CSE 2011. She was selected as an IPS officer, a dream she had worked tirelessly to achieve.

Shalini's story is an inspiration to many aspirants who are preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Her success proves that with determination, hard work, and self-study, one can achieve their dreams without relying on coaching institutes.