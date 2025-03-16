Charul Honariya, a farmer’s daughter from a small UP village, overcame financial struggles, language barriers, and poor resources to crack NEET and secure admission to AIIMS Delhi.

Charul Honariya, a resident of Kartarpur village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has achieved an incredible milestone by securing admission to AIIMS Delhi after passing the NEET exam. Coming from a family where no one had ever stepped out of the village for education, Charul’s journey was full of challenges. Her father, Shaukeen Singh, is a farmer who earns only ₹8,000 per month, making it difficult to support a family of seven. However, despite financial struggles, Charul never let her dreams fade.

Overcoming Financial and Educational Hurdles

Charul had a clear goal from an early age—to become a doctor and improve healthcare in her village. However, her family’s financial condition made things tough. Arranging money for books, coaching, and study materials was not easy. Fortunately, she secured a 100% scholarship at Vidya Gyan School, which supports talented students from poor backgrounds. This helped her continue her education without worrying about expenses.

Battling Language Barriers

One of the biggest hurdles for Charul was her lack of English proficiency. Since NEET requires strong English skills, she started improving her language skills from class 6. Her dedication paid off, and she was able to grasp complex concepts and study efficiently for the exam.

Studying in Tough Conditions

Charul’s village had poor infrastructure—no proper roads, unstable electricity, and limited internet access. During the lockdown, she struggled to attend online classes due to weak internet connectivity. She had to sit on the roof to get a better network. Understanding the importance of a smartphone for her studies, her father even took a loan to buy one, ensuring she could prepare for her exams.

A Setback That Led to a Comeback

Charul first attempted NEET in 2019, but unfortunately, she did not clear the exam. However, she did not lose hope. She took coaching at Dakshina Coaching with a scholarship and prepared harder. Her persistence and dedication helped her crack NEET in 2020 with an impressive score of 680 out of 720 and an All India Rank (AIR) of 681.

Dream Come True: Admission to AIIMS Delhi

With her remarkable NEET performance, Charul secured admission to AIIMS Delhi, India’s most prestigious medical institute. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently a student in the 2020-2025 batch of the MBBS program at AIIMS Delhi.

Charul Honariya’s story is a true example of how determination, hard work, and the right opportunities can help one overcome even the most difficult challenges. Her journey from a small village to one of the top medical colleges in India is an inspiration for every student facing hardships.