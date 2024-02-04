Meet woman, whose father is auto driver, survived on single roti, cracked NEET exam with score of...

Prerna Singh made her family very proud by getting into one of India's best government medical colleges after scoring an impressive 686 out of 720 on the NEET UG exam.

One of the toughest college entrance exams in the nation is the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), which is required of applicants hoping to study medicine in India. But there's no denying that Prerna Singh's story is motivational for anyone considering the NEET.

Prerna Singh faced her own set of challenges even though she did so admirably on the medical entrance exam. The 20-year-old, an autorickshaw driver from Kota, Rajasthan, had to deal with the unexpected death of her father. He was the family's only source of income. Prerna was left with the burden of supporting the family after this regrettable incident.

The difficulties were exacerbated by the Rs 27 lakh debt that Prerna and her mother had to manage without a reliable source of income. Prerna, who had little money and often studied on an empty stomach, could only afford to eat one meal a day, which was a single roti and chutney.

Prerna was not deterred by these difficulties, and she dedicated herself to studying for 12 hours every day, partly because of financial assistance from relatives who gave her money to pay for NEET coaching. Due to financial limitations, her mother took out loans for her kids' schooling while also trying to pay off her mortgage.

Prerna Singh's family's combined efforts, along with her siblings' academic successes, have the potential to turn her into a doctor. Prerna's dedication to education has allowed her to enrol in a government medical college, a noteworthy accomplishment her family is proud of, despite financial difficulties and the death of her father.

Prerna's family was overjoyed to learn that she had passed the NEET exam and would soon be joining one of India's top medical schools—possibly an AIIMS branch.