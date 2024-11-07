Hailing from Bhopal, Simala Prasad earned a Bachelor's degree in Commerce before going on to complete her postgraduation in Sociology at Barkatullah University.

Simala Prasad, an IPS officer of the 2010 batch, is a rare example of someone who transitioned from a career in the performing arts to serve in one of India's most challenging and prestigious positions. Before joining the civil services, Prasad had a deep passion for dance and acting, which she pursued alongside her academic goals. Her journey in the world of cinema saw her act in notable Bollywood films like Alif (2016) and Nakkash (2019), where she showcased her talent and versatility.

Hailing from Bhopal, Prasad earned a Bachelor's degree in Commerce before going on to complete her postgraduation in Sociology at Barkatullah University.

Upon completing her education, she cleared the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam with flying colours, securing the prestigious role of Deputy Superintendent of Police. At the same time, she began preparing for the UPSC exam.

In a remarkable achievement, she cleared the UPSC CSE 2010 on her first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 51.

Interestingly, Prasad hails from a family of civil servants. She is the daughter of Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, an IAS officer from the 1975 batch, and renowned author Mehrunnisa Parvez.

