Dr. Anjali Garg, a Chandigarh-born doctor, cracked the UPSC exam while doing her MBBS internship, becoming an IAS officer and inspiring many with her perseverance.

Qualifying for NEET which is one of India’s toughest entrance tests, is the first step into becoming a doctor. But what takes place whilst a physician makes a decision to take an even harder course—preparing for the us civil services examination? That is the success story of Dr. Anjali Garg, who not only became a doctor but also cleared the UPSC examination and became an IAS officer.

Born on September 14, 1996, in Chandigarh, Anjali grew up in a business family with no background in civil services. From a younger age, she dreamed of turning into a physician. With robust dedication, she worked hard in school and scored an outstanding 96% in her twelfth-grade board examination. This helped her clear the NEET examination and secure admission to the prestigious VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

However, all through her third year of MBBS, Anjali started to notice the gaps within the healthcare industry on the ground level. She wanted to create a way beyond simply treating patients. That’s when she decided to shift her cognizance from pursuing a grasp's degree in medicine (MD) to preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

This decision wasn't that easy for her. She was already doing her medical internship, which required long hours and night shifts. Still, she managed to balance her clinic responsibilities with coaching lessons in Karol Bagh, her self-study, and even her day-to-day activities. Many days, she went to class without sleep after working all night time in the hospital. She additionally confronted fitness problems like joint pain and common illness, however, nothing stopped her.

Her hard work later paid off when she cracked the UPSC Exam on her second attempt in 2022, securing an All India Rank of 79. She had chosen scientific science as her non-compulsory subject and topped in it throughout India.

Dr. Anjali Garg’s story is a powerful example of perseverance and dedication. It shows how all of us with strong persistent efforts and the right mindset can chase our of dreams and make turn them into our reality.