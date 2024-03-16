Meet woman who worked as junior doctor during Covid-19, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR.

Mudita Sharma is a resident of the Rajasthani village of Merta. Her mother is a housewife with a B.Ed., and her father, Bhagwati Lal Sharma, is the principal of a government school in Merta.

The most motivational success stories come from small towns because they are marked by lowly beginnings, dedication, tireless work, and unwavering resolve. IAS Dr. Mudita Sharma, a physician who transitioned to civil service, is one such success story. She achieved 381st rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examinations in 2022 and is currently an Indian Defence Accounts Service officer.

Among her five siblings, Mudita Sharma grew up in a home that placed a high emphasis on education. Since she was young, she has excelled academically, placing 15th in the Rajasthan Class 10 Board Examinations. She completed her primary schooling at a nearby institution until Class 8, at which point she enrolled in Class 10 at the Girls Higher Secondary School. She continued her education at the government school for Classes 11 and 12.

Following her education, Mudita attended SN Medical College in Jodhpur to pursue an MBBS degree. She started out as a doctor by working in a Jaipur private hospital. Nonetheless, she was forced to make a significant life decision because of her childhood ambition of becoming an IAS officer. She resigned from her medical practice and dedicated herself to getting ready for the UPSC civil services exam. But in order to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, she temporarily abandoned her plans and took a job as a junior physician in Jaipur. She then started up again, stepped up her preparations, and enrolled in a Delhi-based UPSC coaching programme.

She counsels UPSC candidates to set a schedule and continue administering mock exams throughout their preparation, drawing from her own experience. Making a schedule for UPSC preparation is crucial, Mudita stated in an interview, "It is very important to make a timetable for UPSC preparation. A fixed schedule helps us achieve our goals on time and gives us an idea of our preparations."