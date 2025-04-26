Dr. Aditi Upadhyay transitioned from a dentist in Varanasi to an IPS officer in the Rajasthan cadre by self-studying for UPSC, securing rank 127 on her first attempt without coaching and inspiring youth as a “Lady Singham.”

Dr. Aditi Upadhyay, one of the three new “Lady Singham” officers joining the Rajasthan Police, has a story that motivates every young dreamer. Born and raised in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Aditi first followed her family’s hopes by studying dentistry. After earning her BDS degree, she began treating patients as a full-time doctor. Yet her heart was set on serving the nation through the civil services.

Balancing a Medical Career with UPSC Preparation

By day, Aditi worked long hours in the dental clinic. By night, she devoted herself to cracking the UPSC exams—without ever stepping into a coaching center. Instead, she relied solely on free online lectures, study notes, and mock tests available on the internet. Every evening, she switched from filling dental cavities to memorizing history dates, polishing her essay skills, and brushing up on current affairs.

Despite this intense routine, she stayed committed. In her very first attempt at the UPSC preliminary and mains exams, Aditi secured an impressive 127th rank. She attributes part of her calm confidence during the interview to a personal ritual: just before meeting the selection panel, she quietly recited the Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn that strengthened her faith and focus.

A Courageous Leap of Faith

Recognizing that true preparation demands full attention, Aditi made a bold choice: she resigned from her medical position just before the UPSC interview. This decision freed her from workplace distractions and allowed her to concentrate entirely on presenting her best self to the interview board.

Today, Dr. Aditi Upadhyay proudly serves as an Indian Police Service officer in the Rajasthan cadre, earning the affectionate title “Lady Singham.” Her path shows that it’s never too late to change course, whether you’re in medicine, engineering, or any other field.

Her story carries a simple but powerful message for India’s youth: follow your genuine passion, work tirelessly, and believe in yourself. With clear goals and honest intentions, even the most demanding dreams can become reality.