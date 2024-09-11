Education

Meet woman, who worked as an assistant professor, cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt, got AIR...

Akansha Singh from Azamgarh exemplifies how perseverance can turn dreams into reality. After four unsuccessful attempts at the UPSC Civil Services Exam, she secured AIR 44 on her fifth attempt. Currently an Assistant Professor in Bihar, Akansha balanced her busy teaching schedule with eight hours of daily UPSC preparation. With Geography as her optional subject, her academic background significantly contributed to her success. Her educational journey took her from Jamshedpur, where she completed her schooling, to Miranda House in Delhi for her undergraduate degree, and later to Jawaharlal Nehru University for her postgraduate and MPhil studies. Akansha emphasises the importance of self-confidence, strategic study planning, and regular breaks to maintain productivity. Inspired by her father, a retired government officer, she was motivated to pursue a career in public service. Born in Azamgarh and educated in Jharkhand and Delhi, Akansha credits her upbringing and education for her accomplishments, bringing pride to her family and community in Budhanpur. Her journey underscores the power of persistence and belief in oneself, demonstrating that dedication can overcome even the most challenging obstacles.

