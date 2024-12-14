Rukmani's academic history was anything but remarkable. She faced difficulties during her school years, even failing the sixth grade

The UPSC exam is widely considered one of the most challenging in the world, with candidates often spending years preparing for it. While many think that only top academic performers can succeed in the civil services exam, the journey of IAS officer Rukmani Riar highlights that determination and resilience can outweigh traditional measures of success.

Originally from Gurdaspur, Rukmani attended Sacred Heart School in Dalhousie. After finishing her schooling, she earned a degree in Social Science from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. She then pursued a master’s degree in social sciences from the esteemed Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai.

Rukmani's journey to the civil services was influenced by her work with NGOs such as Ashoda in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai during her postgraduate studies. These experiences motivated her to seek a career in public service.

Notably, Rukmani passed the UPSC exam without any coaching, relying entirely on her self-study and determination. Her achievement serves as a strong reminder that persistence and commitment can help overcome any obstacle, no matter the academic challenges faced in the past.