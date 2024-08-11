Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

IAS officer Priya Rani from Bihar overcame significant opposition to her education and achieved success in the UPSC exams, becoming an inspiration for many.

In her childhood, Priya Rani faced significant opposition from the villagers regarding her education. Despite these challenges, she persevered, living in a rented house in the city where her parents worked hard to support her education. Today, her success is celebrated even by those who once opposed her. This is the inspiring story of IAS officer Priya Rani from Bihar, who has also become quite popular on social media.

Priya Rani hails from Kurkuri village in Phulwari Sharif. She brought pride to Bihar by securing the 69th rank in the UPSC examination. Growing up in the village, she encountered resistance to her studies. However, with the unwavering support and dedication of her grandfather, she was able to pursue her education and eventually become an IAS officer. Priya recalls that about 20 years ago, her grandfather sent her to Patna for better educational opportunities. At that time, there was considerable opposition to educating girls in the village, but her grandfather and father stood firm in their decision. Priya completed her education while living in a rented house in Patna.

After obtaining a degree in electrical engineering from BIT Mesra, Priya Rani began preparing for the UPSC exams. In her second attempt, she secured a position in the Indian Defense Service. However, her dream of becoming an IAS officer remained unfulfilled. Despite failing in her third attempt, she did not give up. Finally, in her fourth attempt, she achieved her goal and became an IAS officer.

Priya Rani attributes her success to regular study and hard work. She used to wake up at 4 am every day to study, focusing on economics as her main subject along with NCERT books and newspapers. She believes that education is the most valuable asset in life and encourages young people to stay dedicated to their goals and work hard to achieve them. Priya's story is a source of inspiration for the entire state of Bihar. She emphasizes that girls are capable of achieving great things and should be encouraged to pursue their dreams. Educating and advancing girls in society is crucial, she says.

Priya Rani's success brought immense joy to her village. People who once opposed her education now feel proud of her accomplishments. Priya proved that with hard work and determination, any goal can be achieved. Her story has inspired many, showing that perseverance and dedication can overcome any obstacle. Even those who once doubted her are now celebrating her success, a testament to the transformative power of education and determination.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

