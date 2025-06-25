EDUCATION
UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions . Today we'll look into the story of IAS Srishti Dabas, who is a perfect example of 'beauty with brain'.
UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Srishti Dabas, who is a perfect example of 'beauty with brain'. She was raised alone by her mother and faced challenges. Howver, she turned her destiny and cracked UPSC exam with AIR 6.
IAS Srishti Dabas was born on October 13, 1998, in Rani Khera village, Delhi. She has faced several challenges in her life and family. She was raised by het mother after her parents got separated. Srishti Dabas completed her 12th from Ganga International School in Delhi. She topped the CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2016-17 and scored 96.33%. She then pursued a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Indraprastha College. Then, she did her MA in Political Science from IGNOU. Beyond her studies, she is also a skilled Kathak dancer.
Srishti started preparing for UPSC when she was in college, Seeing his miother struggle, she was determined to change their destiny. She then aimed to crack UPSC Civil Services Examintions, juggling with a full time job at Reserve Bank of India. She was a Grade II HR employee at RBI, Mumbai. As per reports, she used to study in Library during her lunch breaks.
She cracked UPSC CSE 2023 and was among the toppers. She cracked UPSC with an impressive AIR 6. She scored 862 marks in the written examination and 186 marks in the personality test. Overall, she obtained 1048 marks. She was offered IAS position.
