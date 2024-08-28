Meet woman who was married at 14, became mother of two by 18, resumed her studies, cracked UPSC exam, she is posted as…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

Watch viral video: Rekha runs to Jaya Bachchan, hugs as Amitabh Bachchan...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who was married at 14, became mother of two by 18, resumed her studies, cracked UPSC exam, she is posted as…

N. Ambika faced the adversity of child marriage, being married to a police constable at the young age of 14 in Tamil Nadu. By 18, she had become a mother of two daughters.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

Meet woman who was married at 14, became mother of two by 18, resumed her studies, cracked UPSC exam, she is posted as…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Some people face hardships at a very young age but they stay undefeated and relentless and end up bouncing back in life.

We are talking about IPS N. Ambika who has become the epitome of success.

N. Ambika faced the adversity of child marriage, being married to a police constable at the young age of 14 in Tamil Nadu. By 18, she had become a mother of two daughters. However, she persisted and stayed focused on achieving her lost dreams.

The beginning of her IPS journey dates back to a Republic Day parade, where her husband's salutes to IPS officers inspired her to become one.

Thereafter, Ambika's journey to become an IPS officer began even before she completed her 10th grade. Unfazed, she did her 10th and 12th qualifications from a private institution, and subsequently did her graduation. Thereafter, she moved to Chennai to prepare for the UPSC. Meanwhile, her husband looked after their children while doing his own professional duties.

However, she also battled numerous challenges. Failing thrice in UPSC, Ambika's husband advised her to return home. However, she was passionate about achieving her dreams and gave her fourth attempt in 2008, wherein she finally cleared UPSC Civil Service Examination. 

Posted in the Maharashtra Cadre, she presently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement