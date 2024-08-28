Meet woman who was married at 14, became mother of two by 18, resumed her studies, cracked UPSC exam, she is posted as…

Some people face hardships at a very young age but they stay undefeated and relentless and end up bouncing back in life.

We are talking about IPS N. Ambika who has become the epitome of success.

N. Ambika faced the adversity of child marriage, being married to a police constable at the young age of 14 in Tamil Nadu. By 18, she had become a mother of two daughters. However, she persisted and stayed focused on achieving her lost dreams.

The beginning of her IPS journey dates back to a Republic Day parade, where her husband's salutes to IPS officers inspired her to become one.

Thereafter, Ambika's journey to become an IPS officer began even before she completed her 10th grade. Unfazed, she did her 10th and 12th qualifications from a private institution, and subsequently did her graduation. Thereafter, she moved to Chennai to prepare for the UPSC. Meanwhile, her husband looked after their children while doing his own professional duties.

However, she also battled numerous challenges. Failing thrice in UPSC, Ambika's husband advised her to return home. However, she was passionate about achieving her dreams and gave her fourth attempt in 2008, wherein she finally cleared UPSC Civil Service Examination.

Posted in the Maharashtra Cadre, she presently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.