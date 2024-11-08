Meet woman from rural Bihar who defied societal norms and overcome setbacks to succeed in the BPSC exam, inspiring many girls.

In rural Bihar, a young girl named Soumya Lata Kumari made the courageous decision to pursue her dreams despite the challenges stacked against her. Soumya faced a difficult choice early on: follow societal norms and marry young or continue her education. Choosing the latter path was not easy, but she found unwavering support in her father, a modest grocer with a progressive mindset. Determined to help his daughter achieve her dreams, Soumya's father even sold a piece of his land to invest in her education, believing in her potential to break barriers.

As Soumya moved forward with her studies, her father’s commitment didn’t waver. He saved diligently, planning each step to help her reach her goal of passing the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams. During this journey, Soumya also received guidance from Guru Rahman, a respected teacher in Bihar. Seeing her dedication, Rahman offered to mentor her without charging any fees. His mentorship helped Soumya sharpen her skills and gave her the confidence to take on the challenging exam.

After graduating in 2016, Soumya took the BPSC exam in 2017. Despite facing multiple setbacks and failing several times, she remained resilient, not letting disappointment deter her. She also attempted the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam but didn’t succeed. Her persistence paid off in 2021 when, on her fifth attempt, she finally cleared the BPSC exam, securing a position as a Block Panchayati Raj Officer in the Bihar government.

Soumya Lata’s inspiring journey is a testament to perseverance and family support, becoming a symbol of hope for young girls across rural India who aspire to build their own futures. Her story, as highlighted by The Better India, shows the impact of believing in oneself and having people who stand by you through the hardest of times.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

