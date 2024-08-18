Meet woman, who was doctor, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Every other young person in the nation dreams of passing the IAS exam. Thousands of people apply to take this exam. However, very few of them succeed in passing the test. However, some applicants succeed on their first try at passing this exam. Renu Raj, an IAS, is one of them.

Renu Raj, a female IAS officer, has an incredibly inspirational story. Her dream took off when she secured AIR 2 second on her first try. She was a physician before joining the IAS. Renu Raj is from Kerala's Kottayam district. Her education was completed in Kerala. She then applied to and was accepted into medical college. She made the decision to get ready for the UPSC exam after finishing her MBBS.

Renu Raj's dream was to become an IAS even after she graduated as a doctor. for which she put in a lot of effort and passed the UPSC exam. She used to spend six to seven hours a day studying. IAS officer Renu used NCERT's study assistance. In 2014, she achieved second place, bringing honour to the family. She received a lot of praise for placing second on her first try.

The goal of IAS Renu was to work as much as she could for the people. She reasoned that in this case, as a physician, she could assist between fifty and one hundred patients. She will be able to assist a great deal of people if she succeeds in passing the civil services exam and is appointed an officer. She disclosed to the candidates that she used to spend three to six hours a day studying when she was a doctor. For six to seven months, she adhered to this regimen. Dr. Renu Raj wed IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman in 2022.