Meet woman, who was doctor, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who was doctor, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Every other young person in the nation dreams of passing the IAS exam. Thousands of people apply to take this exam. However, very few of them succeed in passing the test. However, some applicants succeed on their first try at passing this exam. Renu Raj, an IAS, is one of them.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 05:30 PM IST

Meet woman, who was doctor, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IAS officer, secured AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every other young person in the nation dreams of passing the IAS exam. Thousands of people apply to take this exam. However, very few of them succeed in passing the test. However, some applicants succeed on their first try at passing this exam. Renu Raj, an IAS, is one of them.
Renu Raj, a female IAS officer, has an incredibly inspirational story. Her dream took off when she secured AIR 2 second on her first try. She was a physician before joining the IAS. Renu Raj is from Kerala's Kottayam district. Her education was completed in Kerala. She then applied to and was accepted into medical college. She made the decision to get ready for the UPSC exam after finishing her MBBS.

Every other young person in the nation dreams of passing the IAS exam. Thousands of people apply to take this exam. However, very few of them succeed in passing the test. However, some applicants succeed on their first try at passing this exam. Renu Raj, an IAS, is one of them.
Renu Raj, a female IAS officer, has an incredibly inspirational story. Her dream took off when she secured AIR 2 second on her first try. She was a physician before joining the IAS. Renu Raj is from Kerala's Kottayam district. Her education was completed in Kerala. She then applied to and was accepted into medical college. She made the decision to get ready for the UPSC exam after finishing her MBBS.

Renu Raj's dream was to become an IAS even after she graduated as a doctor. for which she put in a lot of effort and passed the UPSC exam. She used to spend six to seven hours a day studying. IAS officer Renu used NCERT's study assistance. In 2014, she achieved second place, bringing honour to the family. She received a lot of praise for placing second on her first try.

The goal of IAS Renu was to work as much as she could for the people. She reasoned that in this case, as a physician, she could assist between fifty and one hundred patients. She will be able to assist a great deal of people if she succeeds in passing the civil services exam and is appointed an officer. She disclosed to the candidates that she used to spend three to six hours a day studying when she was a doctor. For six to seven months, she adhered to this regimen. Dr. Renu Raj wed IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman in 2022.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action again after Paris Olympics? Check date, venue and other details

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action again after Paris Olympics? Check date, venue and other details

Meet man who once did farming, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata is his...

Meet man who once did farming, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata is his...

Kritika Kamra on Gyaarah Gyaarah's cliffhanger ending, shares update about season 2: 'People are...' | Exclusive

Kritika Kamra on Gyaarah Gyaarah's cliffhanger ending, shares update about season 2: 'People are...' | Exclusive

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Maye Ni Maye, internet calls her 'choti Madhuri'

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Maye Ni Maye, internet calls her 'choti Madhuri'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement