Meet woman, who used to beg in childhood, became doctor after 20 years of struggle, currently she is...

Pinki Haryan's inspiring journey took her from begging on the streets to becoming a qualified doctor overcoming poverty with determination.

Pinki Haryan’s story is one of determination, resilience, and the will to overcome poverty. Born into a family that survived by begging on the streets of Mcleodganj and scavenging for food, Pinki’s life took a remarkable turn, leading her from the slums to becoming a qualified doctor. Now, she is preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) to practice medicine in India.

Pinki’s journey began in 2004 when she was spotted by Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan refugee monk and the director of the Dharamshala-based Tong-Len Charitable Trust. At the time, Pinki and her family were living in a slum cluster in Charan Khud, and convincing her father, Kashmiri Lal, to allow her to pursue an education was not easy. After hours of persuasion, Jamyang succeeded in enrolling Pinki in Dayanand Public School at Dharamshala. She became one of the first children to live in a hostel set up by the trust for destitute children.

Despite missing her family in the beginning, Pinki dedicated herself to her studies. Her hard work paid off when she cleared her senior secondary examinations and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges. However, the high fees of private medical colleges in India were a hurdle. Fortunately, with the help of the Tong-Len Charitable Trust in the UK, Pinki was able to secure admission to a prestigious medical college in China in 2018.

After completing her MBBS degree, Pinki returned to Dharamshala and is now studying to clear the FMGE. She is eager to serve the underprivileged, drawing inspiration from her own struggles. She credits Jamyang for his support throughout her educational journey, describing him as her biggest motivator.

Jamyang, who set up the Tong-Len Trust with the aim of helping destitute children receive basic education, says he is proud of Pinki’s achievements. He believes that children should be encouraged to become good human beings, not just focused on earning money. His vision has transformed the lives of many children who, like Pinki, have gone on to become doctors, engineers, and journalists.

Pinki’s journey from a life of begging to becoming a doctor is a powerful reminder that with determination and support, even the most difficult circumstances can be overcome.

