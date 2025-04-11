Priyanka Saini from Saharanpur turned her homemade spice business into a success after her husband lost his job during the pandemic.

Women in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are proving every day that determination and hard work can change lives. One such inspiring story is of Priyanka Saini, a resident of Naveen Nagar, Saharanpur. Married to Neeraj Saini in 2013, Priyanka had completed her MA and was living a quiet life as a homemaker. Her husband, Neeraj, who worked in the IT sector and held an MBA degree, was taking care of the family’s expenses.

However, everything changed during the COVID-19 pandemic when Neeraj suddenly lost his job. This unexpected situation created financial difficulties for the family. With no stable income and rising expenses, Priyanka decided to step up and support her family.

Taking advice from her father-in-law, she came up with the idea to start a spice business from home. She knew that spices like turmeric, red chilli, and coriander are essential in every Indian kitchen. So, she reached out to local farmers and markets to buy raw spices, began grinding them at home, and started selling them.

What started as a small effort to support her family has now turned into a successful business. Priyanka now sells her homemade spices to hundreds of customers both offline and online. Her products include turmeric, red chilli, coriander, garam masala, black salt, chaat masala, black pepper powder, fennel powder, cumin powder, and amchur (mango powder). Her customers love the natural taste and purity of her spices. In fact, many return to buy more after trying them once.

Priyanka ensures that her prices match market rates, and her spices are completely free from adulteration. She is now planning to set up a small spice factory to grow her business and reach more people. Not only that, she is also giving employment to other women, making her a symbol of empowerment in her community.

With strong support from her husband and father-in-law, Priyanka’s journey from a housewife to a successful entrepreneur is truly inspiring.