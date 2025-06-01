She teaches Political Science, International Relations, and more. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1994 from Delhi University.

The UPSC exam is considered one of the most difficult exams in the world. Thousands of applicants attempt it each year, but only a few of them succeed in becoming IAS officers. Shubhra Ranjan is one of the few renowned teachers who have been instrumental in making many toppers' success stories. She has contributed significantly to the success of top performers such as Ishita Kishore, Ria Dabi, and Tina Dabi. Shubhra Ranjan is a renowned educator specialising in Political Science and International Relations (PSIR), a popular optional subject for UPSC aspirants. She is the founder of the Shubhra Ranjan IAS Institute, a hub for aspirants aiming for excellence in the civil services examination.

Shubhra Ranjan hails from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and comes from a family of educators. After graduating from Delhi University (DU) as a top student, she taught there for a number of years before switching to full-time coaching.

Shubhra Ranjan was selected for the UP Higher Commission and taught in Uttar Pradesh schools before establishing herself as a UPSC instructor. She has spent a lot of time studying for the UPSC, but she has never taken the test herself because she says it was never her goal.

More than 15 years ago, Shubhra Ranjan started her career as a teacher. Her commitment and distinctive teaching strategies have enabled hundreds of students to fulfil their IAS aspirations throughout the years.

The list of accomplished mentees compiled by Shubhra Ranjan resembles a roll call of UPSC greats. Among her most notable students are:

Tina Dabi (AIR 1, 2015)

Ishita Kishore (AIR 1, 2022)

Ria Dabi (AIR 15, 2020)

Anmol Singh Bedi (AIR 2, 2016)

Dinesh Kumar (AIR 6, 2016)

Gunjan Dwivedi (AIR 9, 2018)

Tripti Dhodmis (AIR 16, 2018)

Vishakha Yadav (AIR 6, 2019)

Satyam Gandhi (AIR 10, 2020)

The advice of Shubhra Ranjan goes beyond individual outstanding performers. Demand for her classes is high, particularly for the "Core Political Science" course. Ishita Kishore, who took this course in 2019, is one such student who became the UPSC 2022 topper.

The cornerstones of Shubhra Ranjan's teaching approach are strategic planning and flexibility in response to the UPSC exam's changing requirements. She ensures that her students thoroughly understand the academic and practical components of the syllabus by simplifying complex concepts. For aspirants going through the difficult process of preparing for the UPSC, her coaching provides motivational support.

Shubhra Ranjan has had an unparalleled influence on UPSC coaching. Her dedication to producing high-quality work and her capacity to inspire students have made her a well-known figure in the field of education. Her institute continues to train high-ranking officers who contribute significantly to India's administration.



Shubhra Ranjan, who herself never took the UPSC test, has shaped the careers of numerous outstanding IAS officers. Her legacy as a teacher and mentor continues to develop, and she is a lasting part of India's civil services success stories.