Meet woman who tutored IAS officers Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and Ishita Kishore, but never took UPSC exam herself, she is...

IAS officer Tina Dabi passed the UPSC exam in 2015 on her first attempt and has been in the spotlight ever since. Her younger sister, Ria Dabi, followed in her footsteps by securing the 15th rank in the UPSC exam in 2020. Then, in 2022, another female candidate, Ishita Kishore, made headlines by topping the UPSC exam. Interestingly, one common factor among these UPSC toppers is that they all had the same mentor guiding them through their preparation.

Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, and Ishita Kishore credit their success not only to their hard work but also to the guidance of Shubhra Ranjan, their UPSC mentor. Both Tina and Ishita have publicly thanked Shubhra Ranjan in several interviews, expressing their gratitude and attributing their achievements to her coaching and support. Shubhra Ranjan, also known as Shubhra Deshmukh, is one of the most well-known teachers in the UPSC community. She runs her own coaching institute and has a website dedicated to preparing young aspirants for the UPSC exam.

Who is Shubhra Ranjan?

Shubhra Ranjan hails from the Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. She has guided top scorers like Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, and Ishita Kishore to excel in the UPSC exam. Shubhra Ranjan is the founder of Shubhra Ranjan IAS Coaching, and she is quite popular among UPSC candidates. Over the years, she has helped many rank holders prepare for government jobs, teaching subjects like Political Science, International Relations, and more.

Topped Delhi University

According to media reports, Shubhra Ranjan herself never appeared for the UPSC exam, but she was always an exceptional student. With over 25 years of teaching experience, she is considered a top educator in her field. In 1994, she completed her BA Honors in Political Science from Delhi University (DU), one of the top universities in the country. She then went on to complete her MA in Political Science and International Relations in 1998 from the same university. She was also a UGC JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) scholar. Shubhra Ranjan excelled in her studies, securing the top rank in both her BA and MA courses at Delhi University.

Did Not Appear for UPSC Herself

Despite her deep involvement in coaching UPSC aspirants, Shubhra Ranjan never attempted the UPSC exam herself. After her time at Delhi University, she taught at the university for several years. She was also selected for the Uttar Pradesh Higher Commission, which oversees the recruitment of teachers for higher, secondary, and basic education. Additionally, she has taught at a few schools in the state. According to Shubhra Ranjan, the UPSC exam never appealed to her personally, but her passion lies in preparing others for this prestigious exam.

