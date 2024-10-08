Meet woman who tutored IAS officers Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and Ishita Kishore, but never took UPSC exam herself, she is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar set to return on cricket field, will lead India in THIS league

Why former India team skipper Sourav Ganguly once asked a security guard to watch over Yuvraj Singh, know here

Sunil Mittal-led Airtel may buy Ratan Tata's company again after 7 years; check details here

Meet man behind Maggi's revival after controversy, he is set to retire as...

Former India cricket captain questioned by ED in money laundering case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sachin Tendulkar set to return on cricket field, will lead India in THIS league

Sachin Tendulkar set to return on cricket field, will lead India in THIS league

Why former India team skipper Sourav Ganguly once asked a security guard to watch over Yuvraj Singh, know here

Why former India team skipper Sourav Ganguly once asked a security guard to watch over Yuvraj Singh, know here

Sunil Mittal-led Airtel may buy Ratan Tata's company again after 7 years; check details here

Sunil Mittal-led Airtel may buy Ratan Tata's company again after 7 years; check details here

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 most educated TV stars Indian

10 most educated TV stars Indian

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से �पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who tutored IAS officers Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and Ishita Kishore, but never took UPSC exam herself, she is...

Meet woman who mentored UPSC toppers Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, and Ishita Kishore helping them achieve remarkable success in the exam despite never appearing for UPSC herself.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

Meet woman who tutored IAS officers Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and Ishita Kishore, but never took UPSC exam herself, she is...
Ria Dabi, Tina Dabi, and Ishita Kishore
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAS officer Tina Dabi passed the UPSC exam in 2015 on her first attempt and has been in the spotlight ever since. Her younger sister, Ria Dabi, followed in her footsteps by securing the 15th rank in the UPSC exam in 2020. Then, in 2022, another female candidate, Ishita Kishore, made headlines by topping the UPSC exam. Interestingly, one common factor among these UPSC toppers is that they all had the same mentor guiding them through their preparation.

Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, and Ishita Kishore credit their success not only to their hard work but also to the guidance of Shubhra Ranjan, their UPSC mentor. Both Tina and Ishita have publicly thanked Shubhra Ranjan in several interviews, expressing their gratitude and attributing their achievements to her coaching and support. Shubhra Ranjan, also known as Shubhra Deshmukh, is one of the most well-known teachers in the UPSC community. She runs her own coaching institute and has a website dedicated to preparing young aspirants for the UPSC exam.

Who is Shubhra Ranjan?
Shubhra Ranjan hails from the Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. She has guided top scorers like Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, and Ishita Kishore to excel in the UPSC exam. Shubhra Ranjan is the founder of Shubhra Ranjan IAS Coaching, and she is quite popular among UPSC candidates. Over the years, she has helped many rank holders prepare for government jobs, teaching subjects like Political Science, International Relations, and more.

Topped Delhi University
According to media reports, Shubhra Ranjan herself never appeared for the UPSC exam, but she was always an exceptional student. With over 25 years of teaching experience, she is considered a top educator in her field. In 1994, she completed her BA Honors in Political Science from Delhi University (DU), one of the top universities in the country. She then went on to complete her MA in Political Science and International Relations in 1998 from the same university. She was also a UGC JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) scholar. Shubhra Ranjan excelled in her studies, securing the top rank in both her BA and MA courses at Delhi University.

Did Not Appear for UPSC Herself
Despite her deep involvement in coaching UPSC aspirants, Shubhra Ranjan never attempted the UPSC exam herself. After her time at Delhi University, she taught at the university for several years. She was also selected for the Uttar Pradesh Higher Commission, which oversees the recruitment of teachers for higher, secondary, and basic education. Additionally, she has taught at a few schools in the state. According to Shubhra Ranjan, the UPSC exam never appealed to her personally, but her passion lies in preparing others for this prestigious exam.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistani star Hania Aamir thanks Diljit Dosanjh for 'love and respect', shares photos from London concert

Pakistani star Hania Aamir thanks Diljit Dosanjh for 'love and respect', shares photos from London concert

GATE 2025: Registration ends today, apply with late fee at...

GATE 2025: Registration ends today, apply with late fee at...

Will India go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025? Here’s what PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi says

Will India go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025? Here’s what PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi says

'Heavy strikes' shake Beirut as Israel expands bombardment in Lebanon; claims over 400 Hezbollah operatives killed

'Heavy strikes' shake Beirut as Israel expands bombardment in Lebanon; claims over 400 Hezbollah operatives killed

Who is Dipa Karmakar, retired at 31, she was India's first Olympian to…

Who is Dipa Karmakar, retired at 31, she was India's first Olympian to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement